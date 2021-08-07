Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner’s basic wardrobe

Kendall Jenner is selective about fashion trends, which, however, does not prevent her from setting trends herself. And lately, the model generally gravitates more and more towards fashionable classics. A total-black look of The Row, an Acne Studios coat in camel shade with flooring flying in the wind, an abundance of tailored trousers. Probably responsible for the changes in Kendall’s style is her new stylist Dani Michelle, who works with Kourtney Kardashian and helps her replenish her vintage collection.

At the same time, with the onset of spring, Jenner changed her minimalist monochrome images to slightly sharper ones, but she remained within the framework of the new course and true to herself. How does she do it? Kendall chooses well-known basic things (many of which she loves for a long time), but plays them in her own way so that they do not seem boring at all. Here are some of these combinations.

Wide leg pants, shirt, loafers and knitwear

Kendall Jenner in New York, March 2021 © Legion-Media

If Kendall’s uniform in Los Angeles is leggings (and socks over), then in New York it’s wide trousers. And they don’t have to be black or brown. The model often chooses a light bottom (this technique should be noted separately), and a week ago she appeared in chinos of a muted green color. Kendall also matched them with an Olympia Burberry bag. Apparently, the model clearly loves this color: recently we saw her in a jacket of a similar shade. In both cases, she diluted soft green with fun knitwear and light accents. In the last look, it was a white shirt with a loose fit (but not long – everything, as Kendall loves). When it comes to footwear, Oxfords and loafers are increasingly crowding her wardrobe with converse and sneakers. Their model is often worn not only with trousers, but also with jeans. A couple of subtle details help to reduce the degree of seriousness: a beaded mask chain (by the way, Kendall prefers Skims) and peach ribbed socks.

Light blue jeans, light T-shirt and navy coat

Kendall Jenner in New York, March 2021 © Legion-Media

Straight jeans with a slightly high waist are a long-standing Kendall thing. Most often, she chooses light colors: from gray to milky. And of course, the classic blue jeans. In these, she recently went for a walk in New York, complementing the look with a short white ribbed T-shirt, a navy blue coat trimmed with white stitches (as if it is still in the process of sewing), Prada masculine shoes and a “kid” bag, embroidered with beads.









Black jacket, mini and pointed knee boots

Kendall Jenner, March 2021 © Legion-Media

For evening outings (and not only), Jenner often chooses an ultra-short mini – the model likes to combine this length with pointed knee-high boots. A combination of black and white helps her balance the image. For example, a white top plus a black leather coat or a white shirt (in this case, longer) and a classic loose-fitting blazer.