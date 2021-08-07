Kendall Jenner talks about her biggest fear

“My blood seems to boil.”







Instagram @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner











The 25-year-old supermodel continues to speak candidly about her mental health problems. In a new episode of the Open Minded project, which she is doing with Vogue, Kendall Jenner spoke candidly about her fear of public speaking.









“I really don’t like speaking in public: I’m nervous and embarrassed,” the reality star shared in a conversation with psychotherapist Laurie Gottlieb. – But as a public person, I have to deal with this. When I add this to my schedule and realize that it will inevitably happen, I constantly think about it – it just eats me from the inside. On the day of the performance, my anxiety goes off scale, it seems that my blood boils, shakes me, and everything in my mouth dries up. “

Kendall admitted that she is a “great perfectionist” and is always afraid to ruin something. “If you screw up so hard that people will notice it, then you will be laughed at. I have so often had to face my fear, to find myself in situations that concentrated all this anxiety. You just need to do it – to grow as a person and become better, ”added Jenner.