Kim Kardashian walked around Rome in an outfit from a Ukrainian designer (photo)

Not only Kim was interested in outfits from Svetlana Bevza.

40-year-old Kim Kardashian, who now spends time in Rome, during one of her outings to the city walked a bodysuit from the Ukrainian brand BEVZA, created by the wife of ex-Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan.

Several pictures appeared on the Web in which Kim in a white bodysuit and blue shorts walks along the path, and then poses for a photographer in front of the Colosseum. According to the telegram channel “Cultural Laundry”, a thing from a Ukrainian designer, in which Kardashian flaunts, can now be bought for 180 euros, and its usual price is 300 euros.

The reality TV star is not the first to appreciate the things Bevza creates. In May 2019, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner got married in one of the white BEVZA jumpsuits. She appeared in this outfit in a small white wedding chapel in Las Vegas, where Joe Jonas was already waiting for her at the altar.









Also, BEVZA outfits were worn by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, actress Dakota Johnson and many others.

It should be noted that this brand became the first in Ukraine to reach the final of Vogue Talents in Milan, and in 2013 Svetlana Bevza received an award from the Best Fashion Awards in the nomination “Best designer of women’s clothing”.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian appeared in the Vatican in an outfit that does not match the dress code of the city. She was wearing a fitted, semi-sheer dress with off the shoulders and cutouts on the belly.