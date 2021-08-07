Kristen Stewart acquired another multimillion-dollar mansion: House: Habitat: Lenta.ru

American actress Kristen Stewart has acquired another mansion – a $ 6 million (444 million rubles) Mediterranean revival-style property in the 1920s located in Los Feliz (Los Angeles, USA). Writes about this Dirt.

The property was last sold in 2008, and before that it was owned by the actor Anthony Edwards, known for the TV series “Ambulance”. Despite the strict facade, the mansion looks warm and cozy inside.

The area of ​​the house is 452 square meters. It contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a living room, a more intimate family room, a dining room with an outdoor dining loggia, a kitchen and a small laundry room. The plot has a guest house, a lush garden and a salt pool with sauna and spa.









Stewart owns another house in Los Feliz, which is located in a closed area next to the mansions of other stars. The actress also owns a penthouse in Manhattan (New York) worth $ 5.6 million (415 million rubles) and vacation property in Malibu – $ 9.5 million (703.1 million rubles).

