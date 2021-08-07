Kristen Stewart bought another mansion for $ 6 million

Western press learned that the actress paid $ 6 million for a 1920s Mediterranean Revival estate on the East Side of Los Angeles. The house was last sold in 2010 and was then only worth $ 2.9 million. Before Stewart, the cottage belonged to an unknown American, and before that (from 1998 to 2004) – the owner of the Golden Globe, the actor of the series Ambulance Anthony Edwards. There is no shortage of neighbors on the street – designer Jerry Lorenzo’s $ 8.5 million mansion is not far away, and comedian Bill Burr lives almost across the street.

Now Kristen has become the mistress of a stylish home, located behind a manicured hedge. Despite the austere facade, the inside of the building is warm and cozy. An arched doorway leads into the living room, equipped with a fireplace and French doors leading to the garden.









Also on the ground floor there is a dining room, kitchen, tiny laundry room and a fully equipped bathroom. All four bedrooms are located upstairs and are accessed by a staircase clad in dark brown solid wood. In addition to the main house, there is also a separate guest house, which is actually a converted double garage.

In addition, Stewart owns three other multi-million dollar mansions, as well as a multi-unit investment complex in Pasadena.

