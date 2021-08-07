KuKu Farms. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis showed their dream home (photo)

It took the couple five years to re-equip and complete the housing.

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, colleague in the shop, actress of Ukrainian origin Mila Kunis showed the press the house of their dreams, which took five years to build, according to Architectural Digest.

The mansion of the famous couple is located in the prestigious Los Angeles area of ​​Beverly Hills, but it differs markedly from the luxurious estates of other stars. The home was designed in the 1930s by architect Samnar Spaulding and then renovated in the 1980s by legendary designer Henri Samuel. When Mila and Ashton drove into it, they each had a separate Pinterest board on which they posted everything they wanted to see in the family nest.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in their house [+–] Photo: Architectural Digest

“We wanted a house, not an estate. To make the house look like an old barn that had been here for decades, and then it was converted into housing. But it also had to be modern and relevant,” the spouses described their approach.









According to the couple, building a home from scratch is not easy.

“It either had to make us or break us. When we looked at each other’s boards, 90% of the images we chose were the same, and most of the houses we anchored were designed by Howard,” said Kunis and Kutcher referring to Backen architect Howard Baken. & Gillam Architects AD100. Therefore, the question of the choice of a person who will make the dream come true, the couple dropped by itself.

The designer differs in his approach to work with old wood, uses “rustic” materials and folk forms in the design, while not forgetting about aesthetics and functionality.

Baeken noted that he really enjoyed working with the acting family:

“Ashton and Mila are two of the smartest and most inquisitive people we have ever worked with. We discussed everything from beam sizes to cross-brace details and seams in wooden planks and concrete. We do not have these conversations with every client.”

Becken, in addition to the property owners themselves, was assisted by interior designer Vicki Charles.

As a result, the couple embodied all the most daring ideas in their home. So, in addition to the main residential building, they have an entertainment barn with sliding doors 5.7 meters high and an extravagant crystal chandelier on the ceiling.

The dwelling contains many antiques brought by Ashton and Mila from different countries of the world, and they are harmoniously integrated into the interior, as well as custom-made furniture. The wooden house is ideal for the couple’s young children, Wyatt’s daughter and Dmitry’s son, as their room has bunk beds and lots of toys.

The extensive grounds include a BBQ gazebo next to a large pool with quirky floating chairs.

On the ground around the mansion, the couple grow crops and admit that it gives them great pleasure. They have already named their family nest KuKu Farms.

“To feel calm in space, everything must be in order. If the world around you is not in order, it is difficult to put your brain in order. When we are in our house, the world just makes sense,” – said Kutcher.

We will remind, earlier the famous supermodel Naomi Campbell showed her villa in Kenya, who spent 20 years on home improvement.