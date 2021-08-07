Media: it was Jessica Biel who forced Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize to her for “inappropriate behavior”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

In late November, a paparazzi photo of 38-year-old Justin Timberlake and his co-star in the film “Palmer”, 30-year-old actress Alisha Weinwright, were circulated on social media. And all would be fine, but married to 37-year-old Jessica Bill Justin behaved with his companion too at ease: late in the evening they drank in a cafe and held hands.

The situation began to be vigorously discussed in the press, and Timberlake was rushed to accuse him of treason, but insiders from the circle of the celebrity clarified the situation.

Justin Timberlake / Alisha Wainwright

There was a whole company there. And nothing special happened there. Justin and Alisha co-star in the movie “Palmer”, they are very cool. And at the party everyone was just relaxing

– said one of the sources to People.

However, Justin later publicly apologized by posting a penitential post on his Instagram.

A few weeks ago, I was seriously mistaken in my decision, but let me clarify: there was nothing between me and my colleague. I drank too much that evening and I regret my behavior. This is not an example that I would like to teach my son,

– then Timberlake wrote in his blog. But as it became known now, Jessica herself prompted him to make such a statement. This was reported to the US Tuesday edition by an anonymous source from the environment of the couple.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Jessica encouraged Justin to post this statement on Instagram because she was embarrassed by his behavior and wanted him to take responsibility.

We will remind, the couple recently celebrated the seven years of marriage. They have a four-year-old son, Silas. Jessica herself did not publicly comment on the scandal associated with her husband.

Well, one can only guess: really the thought of an apology would not have come to Justin without a hint from his wife?