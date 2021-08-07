Megan Fox and Avril Lavigne meet on a double date with boyfriends in Malibu

Avril Lavigne and Derek Smith

It is no secret that many celebrities communicate not only at social events, but also in everyday life. As it turned out, 36-year-old Avril Lavigne and 34-year-old Megan Fox, as well as their boyfriends: 34-year-old lover of the singer, rapper Derek Smith, acting under the pseudonym Mod Sun, and 30-year-old actress Coulson Baker, known under the stage name Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

The joint appearance of Megan Fox and Colson Baker in public no longer causes as much interest as before, but Avril Lavigne and her new boyfriend, on the contrary, are very interested in the public.

For the first time, the relationship between the singer and the rapper became known in February. They got closer, apparently, during the work on the seventh studio album Avril and the joint composition Flames. He has already dedicated a new tattoo to his beloved Mod Sun – an inscription with the name of the singer appeared on the back of his head.

Before his relationship with Avril Lavigne, the rapper dated simultaneously with actress Bella Thorne and model Tana Mongo, but then Thorne left this love triangle. Smith had a brief affair with Demi Lovato last year.

Lavigne, more than two years ago, broke up with billionaire Philip Serofim, with whom she met for over a year. After that, she did not give reasons to talk about new novels.

I believe in love and of course I’m ready to get married again. In fact, I don’t really care so much – I just want to be happy and dream of a healthy relationship,

Avril Lavigne and Derek Smith