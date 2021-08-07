Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian went on a double date with boyfriends in Las Vegas

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The other day, the paparazzi were lucky: they managed to photograph Megan Fox and Coulson Baker, as well as Kourtney Kardashian with new boyfriend Travis Barker on a pair date. A friendly company went to a fight within the UFC, which resulted in a heavyweight mixed martial arts champion.

The two star couples watched the battle in Las Vegas: they were comfortably accommodated in the VIP section, from where they closely watched what was happening. Megan, 34, and Colson, 30, sat at the same table, while Courtney, 41, and Travis, 45, sat a few feet away. The couples reacted vividly to the game and discussed especially bright moments among themselves.

And while the lovers watched what was happening on the octagon, reporters closely followed them. Their attention was especially attracted by Kardashian and Barker: the stars, whose romance in the press became known only a few months ago, behaved like teenagers in love and literally could not tear themselves away from each other.

For a long time, the reality star and drummer of the punk band Blink-182 have been close friends, and only recently their relationship has grown into a romantic one. At the same time, friends from their circle claim that the musician has always liked the older sister from the famous Kardashian clan – Jenner. Especially Courtney and Travis were drawn together by their love for children. Barker spoke about this in a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

I’ve dated girls who didn’t have children. It was not easy because there was a lot they could not understand. There were questions: “Why don’t you want to have dinner with me every night? Why don’t you want to spend with me every night?” Now I am dating a woman who is an amazing mother and a great friend. With her, I don’t have to worry about anything like that. I even like to miss someone and appreciate the time together, especially at the beginning of a relationship. I think separation is even useful – said the musician.









Both Courtney and Travis have children from previous relationships to which they devote most of their time. So, Kardashian is raising three children from former common-law husband Scott Disick, and Barker’s son and daughter are growing up, born in a previous marriage with model Shanna Mowkler.

