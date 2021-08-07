Meryem Uzerli took the role from Julia Roberts

For a long time, viewers have been waiting for the return of the beautiful Khyurrem Sultan – Meriem Uzerli. Information about her return was printed several times in the press, but, unfortunately, it turned out to be untrue.

This time, the actress herself spoke about the new project and even clarified that filming had begun.

We are talking about the project “Wonderful Dream”, the role in which was originally written “under” Julia Roberts.

The director of the project, which will be filmed with the support of the American production company Amerikan HistoriX, is Alp Camber.

It is known that it was American producers who proposed to replace Roberts’ candidacy with the Turkish actress Meriem Uzerli.

As the actress previously reported, she moved from Berlin to Turkey not only for a new job, but also for the sake of her daughters, to whom she wants to show this beautiful country.

Whether the actress will stay in the Republic of Turkey for a long time, or will return to Germany upon completion of filming, is still unknown, but she told fans on social networks that she was delighted to return to Istanbul.

Recall that in Russia, Meriem is loved and known for the role of Khyurrem Sultan, which she played in the television saga “The Magnificent Century”.









She recently took part in the Moscow Film Festival and promised Russian fans to definitely consider the possibility of cooperation with Russian producers.