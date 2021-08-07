Mila Kunis arranged unusual leisure for children

“Child Protection Services can come for me.”







Famous actors, married for almost six years, are raising two heirs – 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Demetrius. Despite the widespread quarantine, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher found a way to entertain themselves during these difficult times and continued the tradition of giving each other an unforgettable experience. And the best way to do it in a pandemic is to go in search of adventure without getting out of your car.









“We have a lot of experience in this, we have tried everything,” Mila shared in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. On the occasion of Ashton’s 43rd birthday, the actress took her family for a picnic in Arcadia, a town near Los Angeles, and then announced that the next item on the program was a rave. Kutcher was shocked, but Kunis was in control.

“I’m not kidding – I took my young children and adult husband to the children’s rave. Lights blinked everywhere, music sounded. It felt as if you were under illegal substances. They give glasses that crystallize everything and make the lights go crazy. My kids said it was the best experience in their life. Child protection services can come for me, everything is fine. I understand, ”added Mila.