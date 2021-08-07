Mila Kunis, DiCaprio, Kurylenko, Duchovny

Almost a million Ukrainians live in America, so it is not surprising that some of them have achieved success in show business.

So, the native grandmother of the Hollywood sex symbol Leonardo DiCaprio turned out to be a native of Odessa, and the actress Mila Kunis was born and went to a kindergarten in Chernivtsi. OBOZREVATEL has gathered the most famous representatives of Hollywood who know the taste of borscht from childhood.

1. Mila Kunis

Milena Markovna Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, but at the age of seven she moved with her parents to the USA for permanent residence. The actress said in an interview that it took her a long time to get used to the country and learn a new language. However, now Kunis does not associate himself with his homeland and calls herself an American Jew, not Ukrainian.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

The star of “Titanic”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” DiCaprio was not born on the territory of Ukraine, but Ukrainian blood flows in his veins. In one of the American shows, the actor admitted that he is half Odessa. So, his grandmother – Elena Stepanovna Smirnova – is from Odessa, whose parents left for Germany after the October Revolution. DiCaprio’s grandparents spent World War II in Germany, and their daughter, Leonardo’s mother, was born in 1943 in a bomb shelter during an air raid.

3. Mila Jovovich

The famous actress and star of “Resident Evil” was born in Kiev, after which she lived for some time in the Dnieper. Later, the artist emigrated with her family to the United States, but did not forget her country. On his page on the social network, Jovovich often replies to fans in Russian, and uses Ukrainian national motives in his designer clothing collections.









4. Olga Kurylenko

James Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, although born and raised in Berdyansk, denies her Ukrainian origin. The fact is that Olga’s father is Ukrainian, but her mother is from the Irkutsk region. So, in May 2020, the actress said that she did not consider herself a Ukrainian, since her DNA test showed Russian, Polish and Belarusian origin. At the same time, the actress regularly visits her native Berdyansk, where her mother lives.

5. Bob Dylan

The legendary singer and songwriter was born in Minnesota to the family of a small merchant. But few people know that the real name of the artist is Robert Allen Zimmerman, and his grandparents moved to the United States from Odessa in 1905. Interestingly, now a photo of a celebrity hangs next to portraits of Milla Jovovich, Dustin Hoffman and other Americans of Ukrainian descent at the US Embassy in Ukraine.

6. David Duchovny

The star of the series “The X-Files” found out about his origin quite recently, because he considered himself a native of Russia all the time. It turned out that the actor’s paternal grandfather was from Kiev, who decided to move to the United States and try his luck abroad.

7. Stephen Tyler

The leader of the Aerosmith group was born in the city of Yonkers, US state of New York, but the musician knows firsthand how tasty Ukrainian borscht can be. The fact is that Tyler’s maternal grandfather was Ukrainian, but after moving to the United States, he changed his last name from Chernyshevich to Blancha.

