Mila Kunis, Tom Hardy, Penelope Cruz

The stars are often credited with whirlwind romances. Many of them remain fictions, but there are those that turn into a happy family life.

Some celebrities worked side by side, played movie lovers, and did not even notice how they fell in love with each other. OBOZREVATEL has collected love stories that originated right on the set.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley

The film “Wuthering Heights” turned the lives of Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley. The love story of a “bad boy” and a “model girl” developed rapidly: Hardy made a marriage proposal. The couple decided to postpone the wedding, and they got married in 2014. The first child was born later.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The famous actress with Ukrainian roots Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met while still young during the filming of the TV series “Show of the 70s”. The actors began dating in 2012, before that they had been friends for about 14 years. Subsequently, fate put everything in its place and the couple secretly got married. Kunis gave the chosen one two children.

Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman

The film “Black Swan” became a landmark for the actress Natalie Portman: on the set she met her husband, Benjamin Millepieu, and later won an Oscar for her role. The novel developed very rapidly: the couple met for a short time, then the actors got married, and now Natalie is expecting her third child.









Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter co-starred in the drama Burlesque Tales. The actors were just friends for a long time, and their romance began in 2014. Benedict and Sophie hid their relationship so as not to become victims of the paparazzi. Colleagues decided to get married on February 14, Valentine’s Day. Now the couple are raising two sons.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander met on the set of Light in the Ocean, where they played a married couple. Soon the actors began dating. Rumors of their romance appeared in 2016, and after a while Michael and Alicia secretly got married in Ibiza. Now the couple is expecting a baby.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem met in 1992 while filming Ham, Ham. On the screen, they showed passion, but still did not become a couple. After 15 years, the actors met again on the set and began a romantic relationship. The stars do not divulge the details of their personal lives, and the Spaniards follow them no less than the royal family. Now Javier and Penelope have two children: daughter Luna and son Leo.

