Moscow girls have long been ready for the arrival of cosmetics Kylie Jenner – Moskvich Mag – 03/02/2021

New brands are constantly arriving in Moscow, even in spite of the covid crisis, but this one is special and expected. At the end of February, the Kylie Skin care brand appeared in the Golden Apple, a skin care line behind which Kylie Jenner stands.

In 2015, 18-year-old Kylie, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, launched Kylie Lip Kits – sets that each included liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. The kits cost $ 29 (a lot, in general, the price); all 15 thousand copies were sold out within one minute. Kylie grew up in front of the cameras – Keeping Up With The Kardashians launched in October 2007 when she was 10 – and initially knew how to best serve herself. This skill has earned her unheard of fame on social media (Kylie’s account is in fourth place on the list of the most popular on Instagram) and hundreds of millions of dollars. In 2019, Forbes named the youngest Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire in history. However, a year later, it turned out that Kylie’s profits were still slightly less than a billion, but the covers came out, the news too, and the trick with fake tax returns turned out to be quite in the spirit of the family.

One way or another, the Kylie Cosmetics brand, which began to actively develop soon after the trial launch of lip kits, has set a new bar for celebrity brands. Celebrities have been involved in cosmetics advertising since the middle of the twentieth century; in the 1980s, almost every major brand had a famous face, and Elizabeth Taylor had her own brand. But Taylor, as it often happened to her, was in many ways ahead of her time – the stars began to massively launch perfume brands under their own names only at the beginning of the 2000s. The fragrances, overshadowed by the spirit and autograph of Britney Spears or Antonio Banderas, were not masterpieces and did not cause mass hysteria, but were cheaper than conventional Chanel or Dior. Made by celebrities and cosmetics – Iman launched Iman Cosmetics back in 1994, and in the 2000s, Jessica Simpson, Miranda Kerr and even Melania Trump followed her example (this sad story deserves a separate material). But none of these brands could seriously compete with the cosmetic giants.

Kylie, to use an expression originally referring to her sister Kim, “broke the internet.” Her cosmetics interested the entire beauty community, even those who were not part of the multi-million dollar army of subscribers – the hype was too great. The most successful of these new opportunities was Rihanna, who two years after Jenner, in 2017, launched Fenty Beauty – currently the most successful celebrity brand in the industry (Kylie Cosmetics is in second place). The path trodden by Kylie and Rihanna, or rather, the multi-lane highway, attracted many. As a result, in 2021, for a modern influencer not to have their own beauty brand is like not maintaining accounts on social networks: you can, of course, but what will your neighbors think of you? In 2020 alone, dozens of celebrities announced their intentions to share their vision of beauty with the world in exchange for money, and very different people came to this idea at the same time – both Pharrell Williams and, for example, Jennifer Lopez. The latter, however, somewhat spoiled the launch with another statement that her appearance at 51 was the merit exclusively of olive oil and a rich inner world and that she had never given a single cosmetic injection in her life. “Ok, boomer,” the industry said and went on to outline Kylie Jenner’s business strategy in a notebook.

Because Jenner has a lot to learn. Whereas Fenty Beauty initially had a strong social agenda and a rear in the form of the LVMH corporation, which owns most of the brand’s assets, then the Kylie brand is sold exclusively by Kylie’s personality. Only last year, the respected cosmetics concern Coty bought 51% of the assets of Kylie Cosmetics – before that Jenner developed the brand as an independent, which makes her success look even more fantastic.

It is worth noting that Kylie Cosmetics is invariably accompanied by scandals: either Kylie was accused of the fact that her products are repackaged lipsticks of the cheap Color Pop brand (they are really made at the same factory), then a batch of lip gloss with defective applicators was released, it turned out that Jenner stole the visual concept from makeup artist Vlada Haggerty without hesitation. When the Kylie Skin line was launched in 2019, dermatologists and bloggers united with a statement that it was stupid and incompetent to release a face scrub with walnut powder in our enlightened time. And nevertheless, the first batch of funds (including the same scrub) was sold out in six minutes.

If we digress from Kylie’s name and look directly at the Kylie Skin series itself, of which only a small part was brought to us – only eight products – then it is, in general, simple. Given that it was launched by a 22-year-old girl, it would be strange to expect anything different: this is a pretty basic line that has products for cleansing, radiance and moisturizing. Masks, oils and sanskrins, which Kylie also have, have not yet arrived in Russia. The products have pleasant, not overly complex compositions – antioxidants, emollients, oils; Vegan formulas, gluten, paraben and sulfate free. The packaging is close to perfect – not only beautiful, but also hygienic. Strictly speaking, both Jenner herself (if she uses her cosmetics) and her target audience do not need anything else – it would be ridiculous to assume that insane concentrations of retinol or the latest complexes of peptides will be hidden in these powdery pink bottles.









But, of course, you won’t be able to distract yourself from Kylie’s name, because pour these funds into other jars, removing the tactilely pleasant packaging that begs for Instagram, as well as Jenner’s name from the logo – and the effect will be completely different. The ineffable truth is that now, in the oversaturated cosmetic market, you can find any kind of cosmetics and for any money. Sells not a unique composition, although it is also important. But first of all, it is the illusion that sells. And this has always been the case.

Captain Jack Sparrow said that a ship is not just a keel, deck, sails, a ship is freedom. So it is in the beauty industry. A cream or lipstick is more than a mass of pigments, oils or vitamins. This is a story, a hope, a dream. It can be anything. A massive glass jar with a gold lid is a tangible symbol of luxury, even if this symbol is in a peeling bathroom, where cockroaches are hiding in the corners and it is high time to change the tiles. Discreet, like a medical bottle, it is a belief in a professional approach and modern technology. And the matte bottle with the Kylie inscription is a piece of beautiful life in a luxurious home, a life in which there has never been an agonizing expectation of a salary, but there are many parties, likes and false eyelashes. And in the subconscious desire to touch this life there is nothing bad or stupid – it is also completely natural.

Celebrity cosmetics is interesting because in each jar, as in a tiny fragment of a mirror, the personality of its creator is reflected. Perhaps that is why the boom on funds from Jenner, Rihanna, Williams and others is much more powerful than on the perfume of influencers of the 2000s – if those bottles were simply signed by a celebrity, then here we see part of her essence. In the age of social media, when the distance between the stars and the public is as short as ever, this is especially important. Brands become the logical extension of their founders. And naturally, Lady Gaga produces bright inclusive makeup as part of Haus Laboratories, Kim Kardashian at KKW Beauty makes nude lipsticks and contouring, and from Victoria Beckham you expect a strict design and calm shades with which it is so convenient to maintain a resting bitch face – and you get them …

Celebrities on a smaller scale are also trying to squeeze the maximum out of their popularity, including Russian ones. A year and a half ago, Vera Brezhneva’s signature brand Vera was launched, playing on the current natural style of the singer; evil tongues immediately noted the similarity of design and presentation with the same KKW Beauty and Fenty Beauty. However, it is difficult to accuse Brezhnev of direct plagiarism – she rather follows modern beauty canons, adapting them to the needs of her audience. But all winter, the industry has been actively discussing the Sammy Beauty brand, made by Oksana Samoilova – the wife of rapper Dzhigan, mother of four children and “Russian Kylie Jenner”. The influencer took this comparison so literally that she copied both the packaging design, and the content of the line, and the advertising campaign at Kylie Cosmetics, and if you recall Jenner’s plagiarism scandals, a completely postmodern kunstuk, “copy of the copy”, emerges. Even the famous in narrow circles Valeria Lukyanova, known as Amatue, has a cosmetic line: this New Age fan, famous for her unswerving desire to become a “living Barbie,” sells lip balms mixed with “quantum body concentrates that create vibrational shell “.

So is Kylie Skin worth buying? Quite, if you are impressed by Kylie’s personality, you like beautiful laconic bottles and need basic care products. Can you do without this brand? Absolutely yes. After all, as Groucho Marx said, if you don’t like my principles – in this case brands – I have others for you.