Named Most Frequently Swearing Actress in Films

More than 3,500 movie scripts were subjected to lexical analysis.

Anglo-American 37-year-old actress and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt was recognized as the record holder for the most taboo (profanity) vocabulary in cinema.

The results of the lexical analysis were published by Buzz Bingo. In the course of it, more than 3,500 film scripts were studied.

It is noted that Blunt used obscene language on the screen 81 times, 33 of them in the 112-minute thriller Girl on the Train.

Behind her in this rating was Jennifer Lawrence with 75 swear words, and closes the top three "leaders" Leslie Mann, for which there are 70 swear words.









The rating also includes Francis McDormand (68), Winona Ryder (66), Julie Delpy (66), Mila Kunis (65), Kristen Wiig (65) and others.

Earlier in the United States, an actor was identified who most often uses obscene vocabulary in films. According to the portal Buzz Bingo, Jonah Hill was in first place. He was able to become a leader in the rankings thanks to such works as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Superbad”, “Full of Splinter” and “Hollywood Apocalypse”. The site analyzed the vocabulary of 3.5 thousand films.