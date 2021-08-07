Natalie Portman pays tribute to the only feminist filmmaker

Author Mark Harris has published a book about the famous director Mike Nichols: A Life, where he talked about the legacy of the director, who died in 2014 at the age of 83. The publication also includes the memories of Natalie Portman about working with Nichols. She first appeared on his site when she was only 19 years old. According to Natalie, the director was “the only older person who mentored her, but there was never anything creepy about it.”

“I think he was a real feminist. He saw in you only a creative, interesting, talented person, ”the actress emphasized, adding that this quality was inherent only in a small circle of directors.

Portman first worked with the director on The Seagull, alongside iconic actors Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Harris in the book claims that the young actress was afraid to perform among such famous performers, but Nichols made her feel confident in her talent.









They later reunited for the filming of Intimacy in 2004. This role earned Portman her first Oscar nomination. According to the plot, the actress was supposed to act in a spicy scene in a strip club, and the director made every effort to make Natalie feel comfortable.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Svetlana Levkina