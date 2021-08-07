Natalie Portman spoke about the consequences of filming Leon

Natalie Portman on the filming of “Leon”

As the actress revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast, in fact, the role nearly ruined her life. In Leon, as in Beautiful Girls, the directors sexualized the image of 13-year-old Natalie Portman. After the premiere of the films, the press drew attention to this and began to call the actress “a young charm.”

According to Natalie Portman, then she was still a schoolgirl and did not know how to deal with some clichés. In addition, the actress quickly learned to communicate with men who did not perceive her as a child.

“I think childhood sexualization has robbed me of my own sexuality. At this age, you already have your own desires, and you want to explore it all. And you want to be open to the world, but you cannot, because you feel vulnerable being in surrounded by adult men who might be interested in you, “said Natalie Portman.











“Leon”: briefly about the film

Perhaps, there is no cinema lover in the world who would not have watched the cult action movie “Leon” by Luc Besson at least once. The film tells the story of a hired killer who, in his spare time, tries to pose as an ordinary American. And he succeeds very well, until one day in a neighboring apartment there is a brutal murder of the whole family. The only one who managed to survive is the girl Matilda, who comes to her neighbor Leon for help.

It turns out that the schoolgirl’s father had an affair with drug traffickers who ruthlessly destroyed the entire family. Now the law enforcement officers are arranging a real hunt for Matilda, not knowing that the killer Leon stood up to protect her.

