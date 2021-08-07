Olivia Wilde directing a film for Marvel

Olivia Wilde has signed a contract with Sony pictures for the development and production of a film project for Marvel, reported sources Variety.

Representatives Sony and Marvel did not comment on the project in any way. Variety, in turn, writes that in recent months there have been rumors that Sony is developing a film about Spider-Woman.

The Spider-Woman title has been held by several Marvel comics characters, starting with Jessica Drew in the 1970s, as well as Mary-Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. A version of the Spider-Gwen character recently appeared in the animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, voiced by Hayley Steinfeld.

Last year, Wilde made her feature film directorial debut with “Education“, Which was nominated for the Writers Guild of America for the screenplay. Wilde will also be filming the thriller Don’t Worry Darling soon with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson starring.

In May, Variety first reported that S.J. Clarkson will develop the first film from the Marvel catalog to focus on a female character. At the time, insiders said the movie would likely be based on the Madame Web comic.

We recall that it became known earlier that Sony is not ready to split the profit 50/50 for films with Peter Parker and intends to end its partnership with Marvel Studios and Disney.









Photo: Film Magic

