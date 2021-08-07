Preppy style and jacket dress: two new looks for Kendall Jenner in New York

Kendall Jenner

Most of the time model Kendall Jenner spends in Los Angeles, but the other day the celebrity arrived in New York, where, of course, she immediately came to the attention of the paparazzi. Yesterday, the model appeared in public several times, presenting two fashionable looks: relaxed casual and elegant evening.

Kendall Jenner

First, Kendall went for a walk, during which she looked into the shops and the street flower market. For daytime, Jenner opted for a preppy look: loose khaki pants, a white shirt, and a striped Mango wool vest. She complemented the outfit with a green Burberry bag worth $ 1,790.

In the evening, the model went to dinner with friends at the Carbone restaurant, dressed in a black jacket dress with white lapels and high boots with thin heels.

A few days ago, Kendall announced on her Instagram the release of a series of three fragrances in collaboration with her sister’s beauty brand Kim Kardashian.

Everything is inspired by my love for nature and horse riding. Amber, Olive and Blue Roan – Buy them yourself if you wanna smell like a fairy princess

– introduced the line Kendall.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner









The fragrances should go on sale on March 25th. Recall that Jenner recently introduced her own tequila. However, the model faced criticism – the people of Mexico felt that Kendall just wanted to cash in on their national culture.