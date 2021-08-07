Rupert Grint replies if he will appear on the Harry Potter TV series

The actor also admitted that he only watched the first three films of the series. And then he is not sure about it.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint commented on a possible return to the role of Ron Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter series based on the books of J.K. Rowling.



It was recently revealed that Warner Bros. and HBO Max will be filming a new Wizarding World show, however no plot or format details have been provided. Some fans might have thought there might be a sequel to the story of Ron, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

A potential reprise in a spin-off with Grint was discussed in an interview with Variety. The actor got along without a definite answer, but hinted that he would be glad to play Ron if the appearance of the hero is well substantiated in terms of the plot. True, he is not sure if this makes sense at all:

“It would be strange if this was a sequel. Oddly enough, I feel like I’m responsible for my character. Even when I watched the play, it was very strange. It will be interesting if they tell about another group of friends. ”

See also: Fans of “Harry Potter” have shared theories about what the series could be in the universe



Indeed, even the biggest fans of Harry Potter understand that it is worth telling new stories with new characters, as they do in the Star Wars franchise. Although small cameos and references will not be superfluous.

In the same interview, Rupert Grint made it clear that he himself is not a big Harry Potter fan. The actor saw only the first three films of the series at the premieres. And he’s not even sure about it. However, Wednesday plans to see all or some of the parts with his daughter:









“I probably saw the first three at the premieres, then I stopped watching. But now that I have a daughter, I may have to watch with her. ”

We will remind, now Rupert Grint can be seen in the 2nd season of the TV series “House with a Servant” (our review of the 2nd season is here), the 4th episode is released just today, February 5th. And on July 14, 2022, the premiere of the film “Fantastic Beasts 3” will take place, this is a new spin-off of “Harry Potter”.



