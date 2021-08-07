Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively filmed for the first time in a long time walking with their daughter

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughter Ines

Previously rarely seen in public with children, 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds and 33-year-old Blake Lively seem to have changed their attitude towards publicity. Yesterday the couple were spotted walking with their four-year-old daughter Ines.

It is worth noting that Ryan and Blake do not even show their children (and the couple has three daughters) on social networks (and they hid the name of their third daughter for a long time!), But yesterday they walked down the street slowly and did not try to hide from the photographers.

The family went for a walk in an incomplete composition – probably six-year-old James and one and a half-year-old Betty stayed at home with the nanny or relatives of the couple. Blake admitted that it was not easy for her with children, but it became even more difficult after the birth of her third daughter.

Some people say that there is no difference between two and three children in a family. This is madness! Blake said.

Ryan, in turn, admitted that he really likes being a father to girls: he loves to spend time with them and always finds something to learn from them.







