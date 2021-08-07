Salma Hayek changed her hair color to fiery red for the filming of “Gucci House”

Let’s talk about a dramatic hair makeover! Salma Hayek has traded her gorgeous dark curls for fiery red curls for a role in Lady Gaga’s new film, Gucci House.

Salma Hayek appears in Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated new film House of Gucci and went all-in to play the self-styled sorceress Pins of Auriemma… The 54-year-old actress was seen on the streets of Rome, Italy on April 22, wearing a suit for curvier people with fiery red hair that matched the appearance of an eccentric clairvoyant in real life. It is unclear if Salma wore a wig or if she was completely dedicated to work on transforming her style. She still had brunette hair in the April 17 Instagram photo, so she was probably wearing a wig.

Salma was adorned with shoulder-length red wavy locks and a blue velor tracksuit with a layered high-cut top and an open jacket over it. The star of the movie “Frida” wore several gold chains around her neck of varying lengths and rings on almost every finger of her right hand. She wore gray cowboy boots with white stars on them, and the bottom of her velor leggings was tucked into the shoe for a head-to-toe 1990s look.

Pina Auremma was a friend and clairvoyant designer Maurizio Gucci, one of the heirs to the Italian luxury brand Gucci. In 1998, she was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of organizing the assassination of Maurizio for a six-figure pay. Ex-wife Gucci Patricia Reggiani Gucci, played by Gaga in the upcoming film, was found guilty of plotting the murder of Maurizio in March 1995 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. 37-year-old actor Adam Driver plays the role of Maurizio Gucci in the film.









So far, there have been so many paparazzi photos from various shootings all over Italy that fans might already be spoiled for information before the movie hits theaters, especially with some amazing fashion entertainment for an ultra-stylish movie. 35-year-old Gaga has been spotted wearing a replica of Patricia’s iconic wedding dress after her wedding to Maurizio in 1973, as well as stylish ski clothing and stunning white lace dresses.

In real life, Salma’s husband Henri Francois Pinault oversees House Gucci as the brand is part of the luxury fashion group Kering, of which Pino is chairman and CEO. Other Kering brands include Alexander McQueen, Yves saint laurent and Balenciaga… So Salma is always close to the best with the style icons of the red carpet, and also has direct access to many incredible fashion brands and is often photographed at Gucci.