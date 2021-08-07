Saturday, August 7, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Salma Hayek in a bright yellow dress showed curvaceous forms and a thin waist




    The star celebrated his birthday

    Salma Hayek, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday, decided to prove that she is still in great shape. Celebrity in honor of the holiday dressed up in a spectacular outfit – a bright yellow dress with piquant cutouts on the sides and a fluffy skirt. It favorably emphasized all the advantages of her figure at once: an appetizing chest, a wasp waist, as well as fragile shoulders. The star took a couple of shots: one full-length, and the second – up close. And both of them just left the fans speechless. And at the same time they made me write my impressions.

    Dream woman: 54-year-old Salma Hayek emphasized curvy and thin waist with a spectacular dressDream woman: 54-year-old Salma Hayek emphasized curvy and thin waist with a spectacular dress

    Salma in a new look (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

    “Girl, you’re just a dream”, “Princess”, “Oh my God, why do I look older than she?”, “My god, just amazing”, “I still love you. It doesn’t matter how old you are, ”“ Blessed Woman, ”“ You’re lying, you’re 28, ”“ Is that 54? Wow “,” You don’t look like 54, you look about 30 “,” You look beautiful and attractive “- fans can’t calm down.




    Dream woman: 54-year-old Salma Hayek emphasized curvy and thin waist with a spectacular dressSalma is in great shape (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

    Salma, who is no stranger to compliments for her blooming appearance, in turn thanked her loyal subscribers for the kind words and wishes. “I am very grateful and proud of each of my 54 years. Thanks for all the birthday greetings, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! ”She wrote.




