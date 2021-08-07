Salma Hayek in a sexy bikini was “kissed” by her beloved dog









instagram.com/salmahayek





Salma Hayek, 53, showed off her furry friend. The Mexican-American actress showed an affectionate video of her pet.

The star of the movie “Frida” enjoys the summer in her own mansion. Salma sunbaths by the luxurious pool. The TV personality captured herself without makeup in a bikini of a beautiful chocolate color. Hayek let down her luxurious hair, which curled effectively after bathing. The artist chose a spicy angle, “lighting” a magnificent bust in the frame.

Next to Salma, her favorite Labrador appeared. The dog jumped up to the owner and began to lick her face affectionately. Hayek remembered that on August 26, the world celebrated International Dog Day. “Every day I have a holiday,” the artist joked.

Fans were delighted with the positive video of the dog. “Look, he kissed you directly!”, “Salma, you cheered me up!”, “This is love!”, “Your mind, kindness, sense of humor make you even sexier”, “Hayek is the most beautiful woman on the planet “,” Delighted with your body and mysterious look “,” How lucky the dog is with such a mistress “,” My husband just envied your pet “, – Instagram users commented.







