Secrets of perfect skin from Kendall Jenner, Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and other celebrities

The popularity of the query “How to get rid of a pimple” on Google indicates that this problem affects everyone at least once in a lifetime. Not excluding, of course, celebrities. You will be surprised, but many famous personalities have suffered from skin problems for many years, even despite the abundance of money for the opportunity to use the best means. We’ve collected tips from Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Lili Reinhart, and other star beauties on how to win the fight for clean, healthy skin.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, who is frank about her skin problems, is very responsible about cleansing it. According to the model, she washes her face thoroughly several times a day. In addition, she drinks a lot of pure water and has removed dairy products from her diet.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus had very problematic skin, so she learned to pay more attention to thorough cleansing. She washes off her makeup no matter how tired she is, and she washes her makeup brushes every two weeks.

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s wife swears that she is using the cheapest remedy. She says she doesn’t go on any trip without a container of tea tree oil, which helps with rashes and cuts and mosquito bites.

Selena Gomez

The problem area for Selena is her chin, as she holds the microphone close to her face. Selena uses moisturizing masks immediately after the performances.

Emma Stone

The Oscar winner has taken up her fight against acne with determination. Once she admitted that when everything is really bad, she turns to a dermatologist to get a shot of cortisol. According to her, this is a little scary, but the amazing result from the procedure is worth it (before doing this procedure, be sure to consult with your doctor – ed.)

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes, best known for her role as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, uses exfoliators regularly as she has to wear a lot of makeup on set. In addition, she does beauty treatments about once every two weeks.









Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart’s secret is that she … doesn’t do anything. She prefers not to mask the rash if they appear, as this causes even more irritation. Lily waits for the inflammation to go away on its own, doing only pinpoint treatments.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato advises keeping your hands away from rashes, as they harbor all kinds of bacteria that can aggravate acne and clogged pores. According to her, it is quite difficult for her to resist not starting to squeeze out clogged pores.

Madeline Petsch

Madeline Petsch admits that pore cleansing strips have always been an integral part of her beauty routine. She also uses Bioré Baking Soda Cleansing Foam.

Ashley Benson

Ashley, best known for her role as Hannah Merin in Pretty Little Liars, suggests putting a very hot towel on your pimple. According to the actress, it not only relieves inflammation, but also removes redness.

Text: Olga Slutty

Based on materials from cosmo.com.ua