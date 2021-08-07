Selena Gomez has published rare photos with Taylor Swift

And her pet, named after the character Brad Pitt.







Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift











Famous performers have been friends for many years, but joint personnel are rarely shared. Tonight, 28-year-old Selena Gomez indulged in nostalgia and posted a series of selfies with 31-year-old Taylor Swift, which have not yet been seen online. In the comments to the pictures, Selena admitted that she misses her best friend, and this led many to believe that the pictures were taken even before the pandemic.









Benjamin Button, the youngest of Taylor’s three furry favorites, poses with the singers in the photo. The singer sheltered him a few years ago while filming the video Me !: the baby was chosen for a charity program that gives the animals from the shelter the opportunity to hang out on the screen and find a new home. Swift also has cats Olivia and Meredith.

Unfortunately for fans, Selena and Taylor rarely share the details of their relationship. “People don’t know a lot about our friendship, because we do not consider it necessary to talk about everything we do on social networks,” Gomez once admitted in an interview with WSJ. “Year after year it was confirmed that she was one of my best friends. We do not agree on everything, but we respect each other. “

Swift added: “From the first meeting, I knew that I would always protect her. I can forgive people who hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive the person who will hurt her. “