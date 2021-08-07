Sony Pictures invited actress Olivia Wilde to direct the upcoming Spider-Verse movie (most likely a movie about Spider-Woman)

Recently in Hollywood it has become a good form to invite a woman to the role of a director in a film about a female protagonist. Another example of this position was demonstrated by Sony Pictures, inviting actress Olivia Wilde to shoot a new film based on the Marvel universe.

Most likely you know her for her role as “Thirteenth” in the TV series “House”, but after a brilliant directorial debut in the comedy Booksmart (2019), she literally snapped up in large studios – she was already signed to shoot as the director of the thriller “Don’t Worry. Darling for New Line Cinema, the sports biopic Perfect for Searchlight Pictures and an unnamed New Year comedy for Universal Pictures.

Since Sony Pictures has a very limited selection of available female comic characters, fans immediately assumed that it would be a solo movie about Spider-Woman. Olivia Wilde indirectly confirmed this assumption by replying to one of the spider emoji tweets:

🕷 https://t.co/hkchsQsaaX – olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 19, 2020







Note that within the comic universe of Marvel Comics there were several characters with this name (for example, Gwen Stacy or Julia Carpenter), but the most famous and popular is Jessica Drew.

Interestingly, according to Stan Lee, this character was introduced only in order to “stake out” the name, but quite unexpectedly, even for the creators of the comic, Spider-Woman has become quite popular. She first appeared in the Marvel Spotlight in 1977, while in 2009 she was introduced to the “New Avengers”, giving the character a new life.

The script for the film will be written by Katie Silberman, who has already collaborated with Olivia Wilde on the aforementioned Booksmart film, and will be produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor.

The picture will become a further development of the Spider-Verse universe along with films about the characters Spider-Man, Venom, Morbius, Silk, Black Cat, cartoon Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, etc. But will this heroine appear in the main Marvel Cinematic universe? Universe is a big question given Disney and Sony’s current relationship.

