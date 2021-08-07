“Stunning!” – Megan Fox in the image of Georgian designers drove the fans crazy

Megan’s subscribers liked the new image of the star, netizens bombarded the actress with compliments

TBILISI, June 1 – Sputnik. The world famous Hollywood actress Megan Fox was released in the image of the Georgian brand Mach & Mach.

The popular actress went to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a tight fitting set and shoes from Mach & Mach along with her boyfriend, rapper Colson Baker.

The image emphasized the figure of Fox, so netizens were satisfied, bombarding the star with compliments.

“You look so amazing that your image hurts me”, “Oh my God!”, “Stunning!”, “You are perfect”, – write subscribers.

The Georgian brand Mach & Mach was created by the design sisters Gvantsa Mach and Nina Mach.

Gvantsa is a graduate of the design department of the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts named after A. Kutateladze, Nina is a certified physician.

The girls created their brand in 2012. Mach & Mach is a brand of clothing, footwear and wedding dresses, which every year becomes more and more popular in Georgia and abroad.

