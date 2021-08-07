Svetlana Ivanova showed a frame from the first photo shoot in her life

Svetlana Ivanova published in her personal microblog a photo from the very first photo shoot in her life, which took place not just anywhere, but in the American fashion and beauty magazine Vogue.

The photo turned out to be not very sharp, and where she got it from, Svetlana did not understand, but decided to show it to her subscribers. In the photo, she looked very young and posed in some kind of girly lilac T-shirt with a large purple flower on her chest.

“How old are you here? You look great ”,“ Children’s swelling has not yet gone away ”,“ Sveta, you are not taking you for years. What then, what is now – incredibly feminine and fragile “,” There is a certain similarity with Natalie Portman “,” Class, you froze: in the sense, you do not change at all “,” Once I watched a film with your participation, now I watch all the films and TV shows where you are filming. Elixir of youth and harmony can you? I won’t tell anyone! ”,“ I have reviewed both “Pregnancy tests” in the last couple of days. I love the show and you, ”say Ivanova’s fans.









By the way, recently the actress was suspected of being in an interesting position. At the premiere of the film “Podolsk Cadets” Svetlana appeared in front of the photographers in an elongated gray oversized sweater and jeans. Some fans even looked at a small tummy under her loose-fitting clothes.

And if the actress is really pregnant, then this will be her third common child with director Janik Fayziev. Recall that the couple are already raising two daughters: eight-year-old Polina and two-year-old Mira.

