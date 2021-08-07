The castle, star guests and dancing until the morning: how was the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

Last Saturday, 29-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and her 34-year-old lover Cook Maroney got married at the Belcourt Castle cottage, located in Rhode Island. Guests began arriving for the event at sunset. In total, the couple invited about 150 friends to the holiday, among whom there were many stars.

Sienna Miller and her beloved Lucas Zvirner were among the first to arrive at the celebration. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Ashley Olsen, Chris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden, Amy Schumer and many others came to the wedding. All those who arrived at the ceremony were served cocktails in copper glasses on the lawn of the cottage, and then escorted them to a closed room, where the celebration took place.

The room where the celebration took place was decorated in dark colors. Everything was decorated with autumn flowers and apple baskets. All food was prepared outdoors. The menu included beef on a spit, fish on charcoal and grilled vegetables,

– the eyewitness shared with the edition E! News.

The bride wore a white wedding dress adorned with sparkling stones from Dior (Lawrence has long worked closely with this brand). The groom wore a black tuxedo from the same brand.

Jennifer Lawrence

After dinner, dancing began and continued until the morning. The guests had fun with songs from The Jackson 5 to Aretha Franklin, which included a specially invited DJ for them.

Nobody wanted to leave. Many stayed until 2-3 nights. The dancing did not end until morning. Sami Jen and Cook were the last to leave the cottage at 5:30 am. They looked tired but very happy

– said an eyewitness.

The newlyweds spent their wedding night in a rented house located not far from the venue. In the same place, in neighboring houses, their families settled down.









We will remind that for the first time about the novel by Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney started talking in the summer of 2018. In February of this year, the actress and gallery owner got engaged, and in September they signed in a courthouse in New York in the presence of only two bodyguards and a photographer.

