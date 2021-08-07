The girl looks so much like Emma Watson that even her mother cannot tell them apart

Kari Lewis as Hermione Granger. Photo: instagram.com/kariellex

Since the day the first Harry Potter film was released, Kari Lewis has been compared to Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger. The girls are so similar that sometimes her mother cannot tell them apart, reports the Daily Mail.

Kari Lewis was 12 years old when she was first compared to Hermione Granger.

“It all started when the first film was released. I went to the post office to send a letter to my mother, and several girls called me Hermione. I had never heard of that name, so I went home, looked who it was, and realized that we really similar, “- said the girl.

And to this day, she is stopped on the street, mistaken for Emma Watson.

The girl who works as a teaching assistant is even hired as an actress look-alike. She dresses as Hermione Granger to attend events and pose for photos.

Like Emma Watson, Kari is very popular on social media. She has over 33,000 Instagram followers, where she often posts cosplay shots.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/kaleidoscope/1891679-devuska-tak-pohoza-na-emmu-uotson-cto-daze-ee-mama-ne-mozet-ih-otlicit/