Walk near the house: Keira Knightley and her husband Jason Ryton got into the lenses of the paparazzi

James Wrighton and Keira Knightley

In recent years, 35-year-old Keira Knightley rarely appears at social events, and the actress rarely gets into the lenses of the paparazzi, but this afternoon British reporters were lucky – they captured the actress while walking with her husband James Ryton.

During a short promenade near the house, the spouses managed to communicate with neighbors, of course, keeping their distance, and then they again isolated themselves in their house.



Knightley and Ryton, we recall, began dating in 2011, and two years later they got married. Two years later, a daughter, Eddie, was born to celebrities, and in August 2019, the couple became parents for the second time – baby Delilah was born.

Even before the birth of her second child, the actress admitted that the time after childbirth is a difficult period. Now Knightley has more worries.

I admit that lack of sleep, hormonal changes in the body, changes in the relationship with your partner all make you feel like you are failing every day. I just do what I can, but it’s not easy … But now I understand myself well, which was not in my youth,

