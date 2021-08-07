Weekend Cinema in Cinemas: Cruella

The main event of the distribution of the new film week is, of course, the crime action comedy “Cruella”. A gorgeous two-hour film story that is definitely worth watching on the big screen. For those who are still cold to fantasy, the playbill contains the second part of the film franchise A Quiet Place with Emily Blunt, a sci-fi action movie about Bruce Willis’s new mission. Well, for a trip to the cinema with the whole family, a cute animated fantasy is suitable “Sam: Sand Elf”.

“Cruella”

Action crime comedy. USA

Director: Craig Gillespie

Get ready for 134 minutes of a gorgeous, stylish movie tale about becoming one of the brightest fairy tale villains of the 20th century, Cruella de Ville. It will be full of everything – good, evil, friendship, betrayal, and many more stylish clothes in the style of punk glamor and London punk rock atmosphere of the 70s.

Disney’s action-crime comedy Cruella is a prequel to 101 Dolmatins (1996) and 102 Dolmatins (2000). The fact that Hollywood plans to make another movie about the stylish villain was announced back in 2011. Interestingly, the actress Glenn Close, who played Cruella in the two previous films, was approved as the executive producer. Oscar-winning Emma Stone will play this heroine in the new version of the story. Imagine the sweetest heroine of a musical “La La Landa” in the role of a genius villain seems to be difficult, but Emma Stone is a real genius of reincarnation. She perfectly portrayed the transformation of the sweet and talented girl Estella, oppressed by the thought that she had killed her mother, to the image of Cruella and driven by a thirst for revenge. Her villainess looks more like not the heroine Glen Close, but the anti-heroine of the DC Universe Harley Quinn.

According to the plot, Estella – a girl with black and white hair becomes an orphan and miraculously survives, finds herself in London, where she finds friends-thieves Jasper and Horace. As an adult, Estella seeks to become an influential figure in the fashion world and along the way meets the main fashion designer of London, Baroness von Hellmann. The secrets of her childhood, which surfaced with the appearance of the Baroness, make Estella take the path of evil and revenge.

The new “Cruella” is a very beautiful movie, in places reminiscent of an expensive clip. And all because the director Craig Gillespie (“Tonya Against All”) before “Cruella” dedicated half of his life to shooting commercials and reached great heights in this. This is only good for the storytelling. As for the script, the creators of the stories “The Devil Wears Prada” had a hand in it. Therefore, the image of the Baroness – the antagonist of Estella, who gave her the main impetus to turn into a villainess – is clearly copied from the omnipotent Miranda Priestley from The Devil Wears Prada. The Baroness was brilliantly played by Emma Thompson, who in the struggle for the role bypassed Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Julianne Moore.

“Quiet place – 2

Fantastic thriller.

Director: John Krasinski

Starring: Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds

The unexpected success of the low-budget thriller A Quiet Place made producers think about a sequel. The film, released in 2018 on a budget of 17 million, grossed $ 341 million. Such success will make anyone dizzy. And here we have a sequel, filmed by the same director John Krasinski.









Continuing the story told in the first part, the main character Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children, living in a post-apocalyptic world, where almost all people were exterminated by bloodthirsty alien monsters, are looking for a new refuge. Since monsters react precisely to sound, everything is still done by people in silence. Evelyn, entering the abandoned city, meets there a longtime friend of their family Emmett (Cillian Murphy) and asks for him in the shelter. There, her eldest daughter Regan catches a radio signal, making it clear that a handful of survivors are not the only ones in this hell. Girl, wanting to save this world one day embarks on a dangerous journey.

Critics note the very high-quality direction, the most modern special effects, but at the same time regret that the script is frankly weak and the film has lost the quiet and deadly charm of the first part.

“Star Frontier”

Sci-fi action movie. USA

Director: Edward Drake

Fantastic action movie starring Bruce Willis, who this time plays the role of a retired general leading a mission to exterminate harmful aliens.

Events unfold in 2524. For almost four centuries, people have been actively engaged in the colonization of other planets. However, not all contacts with extraterrestrial civilizations can be called successful. There are times when it is impossible to avoid war. Another reconnaissance expedition faced a terrible threat. To save humanity, you need to completely destroy the aliens with the latest deadly weapons. They decide to entrust the mission to retired general James Ford. He is already accustomed to the fact that he has nothing to do with the army, so he is in no hurry to return to service. His partner will be General Ryle (Frank Grillo).

Western critics have already showered the film with rotten tomatoes. The consensus of critics of famed aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes is: “Let the one without Cosmic Sin (the title of the film in the US box office) throw the first stone – and perhaps he will awaken Bruce Willis from the slumber in which he is this terrible sci-fi mistake”.

“Sam: Sand Elf”

Comedy fantasy animation. Great Britain

Director: Andy de Emmoni (TV series “The Nest”)

Magic elf Sam possesses magical powers – fulfills any desires. Four children, who came to rest on the seaside with their parents, get to know him and get everything they dreamed of: a pink helicopter, the ability to climb any rocks, fly and even become a pop star. But, as usually happens, notorious villains place their bets on the talent of this ridiculous creature. The collector Tristan wants with the help of the elf to get gold and power, above all over the elf himself. And now the kids are tasked with protecting Sam and not letting evil win.

A light, moralizing film “Sam: Sand Elf”, based on the novel of the same name by a talented children’s writer Jacqueline Wilson, whose works are little known in Ukraine and in vain. She came up with a new character for the animated universe and invited the children to think about the idea that sometimes their own desires are worth fearing.