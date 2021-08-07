What is actress Emma Roberts known for? | Person | Culture

Emma Roberts. Photo: www.globallookpress.com

Domestic films are very rarely remade for Western audiences, so the news that the Russian director Marius Weisberg (“Hitler Kaput!” Of course, little is known about the project so far. – the script is just being written, and the film will be called “About Fate” in general, but the authors promise that it will be based on the play Eldar Ryazanov and Emil Braginsky, although they are going to come up with some original story. However, apparently, the main characters of “The Irony of Fate” will remain in the American version, and one of the main characters will be played by the actress Emma Roberts…

Who is Emma Roberts?

Young 30-year-old actress – a member of a large acting clan. Her aunt – actress, Oscar winner Julia Roberts, And the father – Julia’s brother, actor Eric Roberts, nominated for an Oscar for Andrei Konchalovsky’s film The Runaway Train.









As a child, Emma Roberts was often on the set of films with Julia Roberts, and she performed her first role at the age of 10, starring in 2001 in the film Cocaine. Success came to her after starring in the series “Unfabulous”, which aired on Nickelodeon in 2004-2007; for this series she was nominated twice for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

In the future, Emma Roberts starred often, in her filmography there are more than 50 projects, but there are few high-profile among them – Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Scream 4, American Horror Story series anthology. At the same time, she was repeatedly nominated for an older award. – Teen Choice Awards.

Among the works of Emma Roberts, the greatest success was enjoyed by the comedy of 2013 “We – Millers ”, in which she had one of the main roles. Note that one of the producers of this tape – Vincent Newman – will also produce the American version of Irony of Fate.