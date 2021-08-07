what kind of wedding is Ariana Grande planning

27-year-old American singer Ariana Grande is getting ready for her wedding. The star does not comment on the details of her personal life and does not reveal the secrets of how the ceremony will be held. However, sources close to the pair of brides share inside information.

It’s interesting Cardi B told how she had an affair with her husband Offset

Ariana Grande’s wedding

According to the source, the lovers are still choosing the place where the wedding ceremony will take place. California is the most likely option. At the same time, the singer does not want a magnificent wedding and a large number of guests. The coronavirus pandemic is also an important factor – Ariana and Dalton want to wait for a calmer situation.

They looked at places in several cities, but will most likely choose California. They want a very humble ceremony. Nothing officially happens until it’s safe

– writes the edition.









Insiders note that the celebrity is truly in love with the groom, as he is with her. In addition, Dalton Gomez liked the artist’s relatives.

They are obsessed with each other and spend most of their time together. He loves her madly and makes her truly happy. All Ariana’s family and friends adore him,

– says the source.

Ariana Grande’s engagement