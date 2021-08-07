Saturday, August 7, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    what will be shown in the cinema this weekend




    Photo: istockphoto.com

    Comics, thriller with Megan Fox and the new Mulan: what will be shown in the cinema this weekend

    Photo: istockphoto.com


    58

    dp.ru

    August 6, 2021, 21:47

    Loud new movies will have to wait until the fall. But this weekend, the city’s cinemas have something to see.

    On Thursday, August 5, the distributors released several films created in different countries at once. One of these novelties was “Suicide Squad. A Mission to Bounce” – the sequel to the movie comic strip that failed at the box office in 2016.




    The producers were working on the mistakes and invited James Gunn, who directed both parts of Guardians of the Galaxy, to direct the second episode. The director filled the picture with his trademark humor, and, according to critics, the new “Suicide Squad” looks fun and driving.

    You can also go watch the thriller “Midnight in the Grain Field” starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox. True, is it worth it – a big question. Both of the main actors are now indiscriminately grabbing roles, and the film is rated very low on Rotten Tomatoes.

    And from China came a new cartoon about the cult heroine of the Celestial Empire – “Mulan. New Legend”. It is known that the Chinese are very skeptical about Hollywood productions about Mulan. It’s interesting to see what they filmed themselves.




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us