Why actress Jennifer Aniston decided to leave her friends

Georgy Ivanov

Photo: www.globallookpress.com / Chloe Bell / Geisler-Fotopress

The Friends and Morning Show star has shamed people who are trying to speak out against science.

While anti-vaccinators are inventing new pseudoscientific arguments and fakes discrediting vaccination, some world celebrities demonstrate by their own example the support of a developed medicine… Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston stated that she stops all communication with her friends who refuse to get vaccinated.

Moreover, she frankly stated that in the 21st century it is simply a shame to be so stupid as to believe in the harm of vaccinations and turn a blind eye to the obvious facts.









“There is still a large group of people who are against vaccination or simply do not listen to the facts. This is a real shame. I recently lost several people from my circle who refused to be vaccinated. It was annoying “, – she shared in an interview with the publication InStyle.

She also added that in no way is she trying to deprive someone of the opportunity to express their opinion, but you need to face the truth when the world is in a state of permanent disaster.

