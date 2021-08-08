10 facts about Anne Hathaway















Anne Hathaway is a symbol of natural beauty and the owner of the most radiant smile in all of Hollywood. Who among us in childhood has not dreamed of repeating the fate of her heroine from “The Princess Diary”, and having matured, to become the same fashionista, like the trainee from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada”? But not everything in the life of the actress herself was so fabulously beautiful. We recall the 10 most interesting facts from the life of a star.

1 Received her first royalty at age 13











Anne Hathaway was born into an ordinary family in Brooklyn: her father was a lawyer, her mother was an actress. Her craving for the stage manifested itself early – already at the age of 7, Anne began to go to acting school. At first, the girl was extremely shy, but over time she showed herself and managed to stand out among her peers. Largely due to the fact that the only one in the group knew how to cry “on command.”

The future actress also earned her first money on the set. She was invited to the project for extras and paid $ 50 for 13 weeks of filming. As Ann later admitted, she spent the first fee on fashionable leather pants, which she has not parted with until now.

2 I wanted to become a nun











Anne grew up in a religious family: she regularly attended the Catholic Church, and her parents tried to instill in her daughter Christian principles of morality. That is why, in her teens, the future actress seriously thought about leaving for a monastery.

However, the young girl’s attitude towards religion was strongly influenced by the story of her older brother. When Michael Hathaway openly declared his gay orientation, his family supported him, but the church did not. Therefore, faith for Ann faded into the background and her creative career took over.

3 Ready for tricks, diet and image changes for the sake of the role











Each role of Hathaway is bright and unforgettable, but almost all of the actress’s auditions become no less memorable. For example, at an audition for Brokeback Mountain, Anne was asked if she knew how to ride, and the actress, so as not to lose the role, confidently replied that she had been a great rider since childhood (although this is not so).

At the casting for the movie “The Princess Diaries”, which brought Hathaway first fame, the girl fell out of her chair. However, it was her clumsiness that ultimately helped her land the role. This dedication persisted in Hathaway into adulthood. For example, for the film Les Miserables, Anne radically changed her image – she cut her hair like a boy, and for the role of Catwoman in the film The Dark Knight Rises, she went on a tough diet.

4 Actively advocate for women’s rights











Not many people know, but, in addition to his acting career, Hathaway is active in social activities. In 2016, she was named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. In this position, the actress is engaged in the development of the idea of ​​equality for women, including the promotion of gender equality in the workplace and fair distribution of household responsibilities.

“The stereotype that women should take care of the home and family is very ingrained. It not only aggravates discrimination against women, but also limits the relationship between a man and his family, which has a negative impact on children, ”- this was the speech made by the actress, becoming a goodwill ambassador.

5 Barely married a scammer











For about four years, Anne Hathaway met with Italian businessman Rafaello Folieri, who was later accused of embezzling $ 55 million. In addition, Rafaello was an employee of the Catholic Church Relief Fund, for whose charitable purposes Anne spent a lot of money.

The couple led a very beautiful life: travel, expensive hotels, yachts, private jets, apartments in the center of New York. However, after the arrest of her lover and a high-profile trial with the participation of the FBI, Anne publicly announced her breakup and went headlong into work.

6 Suffered from harmful addiction











In 2008, Hathaway landed the role of a drug addict in Rachel Gets Married, which earned her her first Oscar nomination. For this, the actress, who never had bad habits, had to start smoking. Her heroine did not part with a cigarette – the same habit was adopted by Ann.

Subsequently, the actress could not get rid of the addiction for several years. Later, the actress admitted that smoking is one of the most “disgusting” addictions, which many people falsely romanticize.

7 I almost drowned in the ocean



















In 2014, Anne Hathaway was vacationing with her husband in Hawaii. The actress was swimming in the ocean when she was caught by the rip current. She could not return to the shore, as the wave was very strong. Anne was noticed and rescued by a surfer who swam with her to the shore.

“I was seized by the wave and I just couldn’t get out. Of course, it did not throw it far – otherwise it would be completely scary. I got stuck 300 meters from the shore and kept swimming and swimming. I thought to rest, but the current did not allow, ”Anne later commented on the situation.

8 Performs an unusual ceremony every year on a special day











August 3 is a significant date in the life of the actress. On this day in 2001, she got the role of Mia Thermopolis in the movie “The Princess Diaries”, which made her “fabulously” famous. That is why annually on this day Ann postpones all affairs and says thank you to the universe for what is happening in her life.

“Many aspects of my life are completely real, but some of them are almost fabulous. My fairy tale began that day! ” – explains Hathaway.

9 Has been publicly harassed











In 2013, after receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Les Miserables, Hathaway became the target of public criticism. Many accused the actress of being too theatrical in the frame, but in life they considered her too boring. Later, the haters organized a whole campaign against Ann called Hathahate.

It so happened that the actress always had many ill-wishers – not only her professional activities, but also the role of the UN Goodwill Ambassador were criticized. However, Hathaway is used to dealing with public pressure. In an interview, she said that she has her own special “ritual”: she writes about everything that worries her on paper, and then she burns this piece of paper and tries to never remember it again.

10 Suffered two difficult pregnancies











For a long time, Hathaway could not get pregnant – the actress gave birth to her first child only at 33 years old. She recalls this time as “the hell of infertility”: the experiences plunged the actress into a depressed state, she felt devastated. Later, Anne said that she looked with envy at pregnant women who managed to conceive a child – it seemed to her that everyone except her could do it.

Now Ann is the happy wife of Adam Shulman and the mother of two sons, Jonathan and Jack. But until now, the actress often says that every pregnancy was very difficult for her, and supports women suffering from infertility.

