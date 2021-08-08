20 universal tips from cosmetologists Jolie, Shake and Lopez that will come in handy for all time

It is unlikely that we will be able to make our way to the cosmetologists who are visited by Angelina Jolie or Irina Shayk, but nevertheless, celebrity doctors can be useful for us, mere mortals. We have collected the most effective and versatile beauty recommendations from experts who are trusted by their faces of celebrities of the first magnitude. By following these self-care guidelines, you will look as good as Hollywood stars on the red carpet.

Toska Husted, beautician Jennifer Lopez

1. Skin care is not a luxury. It must be systemic. The skin is the largest and most important organ in the body. Visiting a SPA salon once a year is not a care. Consistency is key.

2. Look for the causes of skin problems, not short-term solutions to these problems. Do you dislike acne and are you trying to get rid of it with special treatments? As a result, you can dry out your skin, and next to the place where the first acne was, his new friend shows his head. First you need to find the reason! It could be hormones or any other factor. Knowing the reason, you can prevent imperfections, not mask them.

3. Skin can be beautiful at any age, the main thing is how healthy it is. I like to think that I am not aging, but giving my skin a healthy look. I have clients of 70 years old and their skin is amazingly beautiful. Sometimes she is even prettier than that of 30-year-olds.

4. There is no “ideal age” for anti-aging treatments. Preventive care should be introduced during adolescence to address problems that are common in this age group (such as acne and oiliness). By taking care of your skin and meeting its needs, you prevent many problems in the future.

5. Many people neglect the neck area, thinking that skin care is limited to only the face. However, the skin of the neck also needs a little attention. If the neck becomes covered with wrinkles, the face will somehow lose its freshness.

6. Choose care not by advertising with your favorite star, but after talking with a beautician. It’s okay when you see your favorite blogger wearing a luxurious necklace and buy yourself one. But leather is a little different and requires a serious approach.

David Colbert, Angelina Jolie beautician

7. Choose foods such as cabbage, almonds, white fish, Greek yogurt, olive oil. This is a quick way to not only lose weight, but also get the glow from the inside out. Avoid alcohol, start and end each day with a glass of water to stay fresh and detoxify.

8. Be wary of newfangled trends and dietsthat promise weight loss in extreme ways. As a rule, such products have not been tested and can be dangerous.

Rhonda Rand, Angelina Jolie’s beautician

9. If in your youth oily skin seems to you a problem, then with age it becomes only a plus, as it retains its tone longer. Find the right approach to what you have.









10. If it is possible not to wear makeup in everyday life, it is better not to do it. My client Angelina Jolie follows this rule. I think this was one of the reasons for the excellent condition of her skin.

Mimi Luzon, beautician Irina Shayk

11. Don’t be afraid to use face masks. People often don’t want to use a mask or say they don’t have time. Several years ago, at a conference, I learned that the Japanese use masks every day. I also apply their method.

12. Experiment with makeup. I think leaving should be seen as a game. Try all flavors and don’t be afraid to mix ingredients like whey. Imagine that you are a bartender, and these are cocktails! Just mix, but don’t shake.

13. Use what you have at hand. There are so many skincare products on the market, but I confess that even I often use cold spoons under my eyes to remove swelling.

Ildi Pekar, beautician Irina Shayk

14. If you firmly press against the pillow during sleep, it will lead to poor circulation. This, in turn, will provoke an increase in the number of wrinkles. Buy silk or satin pillowcases to prevent wrinkling during a night’s sleep, and try to sleep on your back.

Harold Lancer, beautician J.Lo

15. Lifestyle and diet are important. Eating a healthy diet affects your skin as much as what you use to care for it. When I advise my clients, I make sure to give nutritional recommendations – this is as important a part as cosmetic procedures.

16. The skin should always be protected from the sun. Face cream should have a filter of at least SPF 30 – every day, regardless of the weather!

17. Avoid excess salt, caffeine, sugar. Sugar can cause hormonal shifts in your body and worsen your complexion. Salt causes water retention and slows down the elimination of toxins from the body. Caffeine can cause dehydration and ultimately lead to “toxic overload” that damages your skin.

18. If you are often in an air-conditioned room, be sure to keep an eye on how hydrated your skin is., – he dries her very much. Keep track of your water consumption.

19. Skin care products must be from the same price range. High-quality products do not match well with products in the lower-cost segment.

20. Taking care of your skin should become a regular part of your day. and as natural as brushing your teeth! Exfoliation, cleansing, moisturizing are three important daily routines.