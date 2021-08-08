3 secrets of Jennifer Aniston’s flawless figure that everyone should know

June 29, 2021

June 28, 2021

Cosmo











The other day, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston gave a new interview in which she shared the details of her relationship with Brad Pitt, commented on her separation from Justin Theroux, and at the same time revealed the main secrets of beauty. We want to dwell on the latter, because it is they who help the actress to have such a luxurious figure.

Secret # 1:

Aniston admitted that by trial and error she came to the intermittent fasting system and has been adhering to this nutrition system for several years. According to the star, fasting helps to maintain an ideal shape and makes it possible to indulge in your favorite food. Jen has lunch and dinner, and skips breakfast, while from time to time for dinner she can allow cannelloni with ricotta, and for lunch – a juicy and voluminous sandwich.









“Many are so afraid of bread, but if you eat it in moderation and at the right time, nothing bad will happen.”– says the star.

Secret # 2:

From physical activity, Aniston prefers Pilates.

“This is almost the only type of physical activity that increases endurance, strengthens and tightens muscles, but allows the figure to remain feminine, without too pronounced volume and relief.”

Secret # 3: collagen

To keep the skin elastic and the joints mobile, the star takes collagen.

“Plus, it has a great effect on the condition of hair and nails!”, – the actress comments.