54-year-old Salma Hayek showed a close-up of the “hollow of sin”

American actress Salma Hayek posted on the social network several shots taken while sailing aboard a luxury yacht. The actress appeared in front of the fans in a bathing suit, effectively demonstrating her charms.

On vacation with his family, the 54-year-old celebrity was captured with her hair down. Her image is effectively complemented by a black swimsuit and sunglasses. Erotic close-ups attracted special attention of the fans – the photographer managed to capture the so-called “hollow of sin” of the actress. It is worth noting that during the photo shoot, Hayek was massaging her daughter Valentina.

“Guess what mothers learn to do sooner or later?” The actress asked her fans in a post attached to the photo.

Fans appreciated the fresh content with delight and did not skimp on the likes. Many of them were jealous of Hayek’s husband and emphasized that the actress is an “amazing mom.”

Some time ago, a celebrity explained her craving for posting photos in a bikini. The actress said that she constantly trains to keep herself in good physical shape. At the same time, photographs of an erotic nature become a “symbol of freedom” for her.

