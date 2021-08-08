9 Russian and Ukrainian stamps worn by world stars: from Irina Shayk to Bella Hadid

We’ve already covered how local brands manage to dress international influencers (in short, with the help of an agency). Now we have compiled a more complete list of local designers who collaborate with street style heroines around the world.

Lesyanebo

The Russian brand specializes in perfectly tailored pantsuits, coats and trench coats. Actually, for all these key items Lesyanebo is loved by world celebrities. Most often, you can see Gigi Hadid in the brand’s bows: moreover, the model comes out in the same things several times, and this is already a real recognition for the designer.

Tttswtrs

Ukrainians Ttswtrs are favorites of the Grimes singer. The founder of the brand, Anna Osmekhina, says in an interview with the Not Easy Industry podcast that Grimes even subscribed to the brand’s Instagram and leaves comments there. This also speaks of the perfect hit in your influencer, who is as close as possible to the style and values ​​of the brand. At the same time, when asked whether there is any kind of exhaust from the fact that an international celebrity has appeared in the brand’s clothes, Anna answers negatively.

my8i2

The Russian brand of dresses that look like a work of art recently wore Kendall Jenner – albeit in palazzo trousers, but my8i2 is also one hundred percent successful. It seems that this is the first international outlet for the brand, so new high-profile collaborations are still ahead: we subscribe and wait for news.

Ienki Ienki

Perhaps the most beloved by the world’s it-girls brand – it happens when designers manage to come up with a product that is universal in every sense: from comfort in everyday wear to pleasant design. Actually, warm Ienki Ienki jackets with a belt at the waist are just like that. Therefore, in them you can find Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski, and the same Grimes, and Hailey Bieber, and the Hadid sisters, and Kourtney Kardashian. And this is not the whole list – it is better to watch a special highlight with stars in the brand’s account.

Ulyana Sergeenko

Ulyana Sergeenko’s couture line appears on the red carpet with enviable regularity. And not only there: for example, right now the singer Ariana Grande is filming in the new season of the American show “The Voice” in the dress Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture SS 2020. Other fans of the Russian designer include Beyoncé, Dita von Teese and Natalia Vodianova. The latter even got married in a Ulyana Sergeenko dress in a difficult 2020.

Kseniaschnaider

Kseniaschnaider fans are girls with a bold style: not everyone dares to wear jeans, as if ripped at the outer seam, or trousers with asymmetrical legs. That is why in the clothes of the brand you can see such bright influencers as Celine Dion or Blanca Miro, in whose style eccentric objects fit perfectly. True, some kind of Gigi Hadid no, no, and even flashed in the chronicles of street style in Kseniaschnaider.

WOS

The brand of stylist and designer Andrey Artyomov is still testing the ground for friendship with world celebrities. Niche influencers such as Leandra Medine Cohen or Molly Blutstein can now be seen on WOS. But if marketers are to be believed, working with micro-influencers is more beneficial for the brand, since they are followed by a sufficiently engaged audience. True, the designer is always pleased to see a world-class star in his clothes, which is what the diligent WOS would like to wish.

Cultnaked

Cultnaked Ukrainians are ideally placed on the current agenda with her fashion for zero, sexy outfits and Instagram stuff. Therefore, the brand’s pool of ambassadors is quite wide: from fashion bloggers of all stripes to stars of the level of Ariana Grande. Well, and Kendall Jenner, where without her.

Ruslan Baginskiy