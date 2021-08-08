A photo of Salma Hayek in the image of Ajak from “The Eternals” has leaked to the Web

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the problems caused by it, a paradoxical situation has developed in the film industry. The Eternals has yet to hit the screens, and stores have already begun to advertise items aimed at fans of the film. Photos of the heroine Ajak from the Eternals Marvel Legends line of toys have appeared on the website of the Argentine online store MercadoLibre. The Eternal Leader figurine comes with two interchangeable heads, one with a headdress and one with her hair down. On the back of the box is a brief description of the heroine, which states that she has the ability to heal people and contact Celestials.

Salma Hayek, the performer of the role of Ajak, has repeatedly mentioned in interviews that she is delighted with joining the MCU:

The Eternals look like losers, but they are actually superheroes, and I lead them. Why not? Let’s do that! This description made me think that the film would be different from all the previous superhero films. And so it is!







The Eternals are ancient aliens who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, they are forced to come out of the shadows and unite in the fight against the Deviants. They will be helped by godlike beings Celestials.

The Eternals is slated to premiere on February 10, 2021, but rumors have already surfaced that it could be postponed until May.