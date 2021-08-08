a Siberian woman starred in an advertisement with Natalie Portman, a microminiaturist made the smallest glasses in the world

This is what the smallest glasses look like. Photo: Vladimir ANISKIN.

The latest news from Novosibirsk on March 11, 2021 turned out to be extremely joyful. Read our selection and charge yourself with a good mood.

SIBERIAN FARE IN ADVERTISING WITH NATALIE PORTMAN

Irina Aksenova, 20, from Berdsk, starred in a cosmetics ad with Natalie Portman. From the age of 15, the girl studied at a modeling school, and recently moved to New York. It was there that she was offered to shoot in advertising with the star – Natalie Portman.

SIBERIAN LEVSHA MAKED THE SMALLEST GLASSES

The Novosibirsk microminiaturist Vladimir Anikin has delighted fans with a new work. He made the smallest glasses in the world – their size is only 1.55 millimeters. Thanks to this, the man managed to get into the Russian book of records. It took him about two weeks to get to work.

FIREFIRM RESCUE THE WOMAN FROM THE BURNING HEIGHT

The incident occurred on March 3 at 238 Dusi Kovalchuk. Let us remind you that an apartment in a 14-storey building caught fire. Firefighters immediately arrived at the scene and evacuated the residents. The rescued woman sent a letter to the firefighters.

– Thanks to you – we are alive! – the Siberian woman turned to the rescuers.

80-YEAR-OLD PENSIONER OWNED KUNG-FU









Valentina Cherepneva is called kung fu grandmother. The pensioner has been practicing martial arts for 20 years, and the Siberian woman’s daily routine is like an Olympic champion – she wakes up strictly at 6 in the morning. Early in the morning, an elderly Siberian woman does gymnastics.

