An insider spoke about the early days of Emma Stone as a mother

Emma Stone just gave birth to her first child. The girl’s name is still unknown. A source close to the star’s entourage told ET Canada how she feels in the role of a mother. “Pregnancy and motherhood was an incredible experience for her that Emma loved. She couldn’t wait to meet the baby, and that was everything for her and even more. The couple fully enjoy their time at home with the child. They adapt well to being a family of three, “- said the insider.

He also added that Stone and her husband Dave McCarey are wonderful parents and love their daughter very much. He noted that Emma is doing great with her career, and now she can enjoy her new role. “Dave is a great guy and she is so lucky that she met him and that they managed to do it together. He is a great dad, very attentive and helpful at every stage, ”explained the source. The insider also noted that in the near future the actress will stay at home with the baby and until she goes to work.









Emma kept her pregnancy a secret and still hasn’t publicly announced the birth of the girl. A source from the entourage of the stars also told about the replenishment in the family. Stone and McCurry prefer an indoor lifestyle. The lovers had a secret wedding and rarely appear in public.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko