Angelina Jolie spotted on a date with The Weeknd singer

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were filmed by the paparazzi walking out of a popular celebrity hangout spot Giorgio baldi in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, sparking rumors of what their co-hosted “party” may have entailed.

Sitting for hours in an elite Italian bistro, it was expected that the couple would definitely leave separately so that, God forbid, they would not be photographed together.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner wore a black silk dress and trench coat, while the 31-year-old hit singer kept her simplicity by opting for a denim set and black boots.

While it is possible that the mother of six and the Canadian singer had a romantic evening together, the couple could also have met for business reasons and nothing more, as the singer, née Abel Tesfay, hopes to pursue his career in Hollywood.

“Obviously, they don’t try to keep their dinner meeting a secret. And it’s so clear that he is trying to focus on working in the film industry. He plans to participate in the new HBO series, ”an anonymous source replied to Page Six’s questions.

Tesfay, who starred in a memorable role in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Jewels and the man who co-wrote an episode of American Dad last year, is set to co-write and star in the new HBO series Idol. The upcoming project promises to be a great breakthrough, because the main inspirer of the Euphoria series, Sam Levinson, participated in its creation.

The plot includes the story of a pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles-based club owner who is also a cult leader.

As a reminder, the early Blinding Lights performer dated Bella Hadid in 2015, broke up with her in 2016 and reunited in 2017 after a 10-month romance with Selena Gomez. In 2019, they parted for good.

Jolie, who celebrated her 46th birthday last month, is dating ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller again, according to press reports. Last month, she was photographed leaving the house of her ex-British husband in the Dumbo area, wearing a long brown coat and an expensive bottle of wine. Peter michael in hand.