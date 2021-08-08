Anne Hathaway: stylish images in films

On Anne Hathaway’s birthday, which she celebrates on November 12, the journalists of Channel 24 decided to recall her most beautiful outfits in films.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

The comedy “The Devil Wears Prada” was released on the big screens 14 years ago, but movie fans still enjoy it. And the secret of success is not only in the talented performance of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, but also in the transformation of the image of Andy Sachs.

Before working in a fashion magazine, a girl looks like an ordinary American woman who chooses an outfit according to the principle of “convenient and comfortable”. However, after working with fashionistas, Andy also changes his style and selects images that attract the attention of passers-by.



Vivid image of Anne Hathaway in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” / Photo by Elle

With the change of image, the main character gains more confidence. Therefore, millions of Anne Hathaway’s fans have already tried to change their wardrobe to be like her heroine.



Anne Hathaway / Photo Elle

“Inveterate scammers” (2019)

Anne Hathaway appeared as an elegant thief in the comedy Dirty Fraudsters. And then the actress tried on graceful evening dresses, spectacular fitted outfits, trendy costumes and hats. And even Anne Hathaway’s ordinary robe delighted fashionistas, because it looked unmatched in the frame.

Anne Hathaway in the comedy “Inveterate Fraudsters” / Photo Planeta Kino

“Witches” (2020)

Even villains in films can be very stylish. Anne Hathaway proved this by playing the High Witch in the new film by Robert Zemeckis. Here, the actress can be seen in a luxurious 1960s-style suit that still looks very stylish today.



Anne Hathaway in The Witches / Photo by Warner Bros.









Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Although the crime comedy “Ocean’s 8” received merciless criticism due to the plot, the style of the main characters still could not but cause delight. Hollywood beauties Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson were dressed in spectacular outfits that created the atmosphere in the tape.



Actresses of the film “Ocean’s 8” / Photo Planet Kino

In the film, Anne Hathaway played the role of a finicky actress, and therefore the audience was ready to see her branded coat with an animal print and heeled sandals that remain in trend.



Stylish image of Anne Hathaway / Photo by Yahoo

“Trainee” (2015)

Played Anne Hathaway and a modern careerist. A woman is trying to manage to develop her own business and still find time for her husband and child. In such a frantic rhythm, the main character remains an example of style, because she is a successful designer who created an online store.

Here, the actress tried on several stylish looks that are perfect for both a walk and an office.



Anne Hathaway on the set of the comedy “The Trainee” / Photo Pinterest



Anne Hathaway’s everyday look / Photo Pinterest