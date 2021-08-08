Ariana Grande touched social networks with children’s photos

Singer Ariana Grande published a post on her Instagram page that touched netizens. In the pictures, a very young performer swims in the pool in a neat black swimsuit, and in one of the pictures she reaches for colored hoops under water.

Fans were delighted with the photos. Under the record, they left many comments in which they fondly speak of the little singer. Some even noted that Grande hasn’t changed much over the years.

“It hasn’t changed a bit,” subscribers say.

Recall that Ariana Grande was born in Florida, and began her professional career as an actress in 2008, having participated in the Broadway musical “13”. The artist earned her popularity by acting in the projects of the Nickelodeon TV channel, but she began to study music in 2011, having released the soundtrack to the series “Victorious”. Since then, Ariana has participated in 13 television and film projects, released 6 albums, which have won great love of listeners and critics around the world. Her record Sweetener was recognized by the American Recording Academy as the best pop album of 2018, and the next record Thank U, Next took the first place on the US Billboard 200 chart and repeated the record of The Beatles.









Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin