Best friend Kim Kardashian decided to get rid of an apartment in New York: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Former American publicist and best friend of TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, known as Foodgod, decided to get rid of his New York apartment. The sale is associated with the move of Cheban, according to the New York Post.

Cheban decided to sell the property through Douglas Elliman Real Estate Agency. He plans to raise $ 2.6 million (over 198 million rubles) from the sale. The former publicist is looking for a buyer for an apartment in connection with a move to Miami.

Cheban’s apartments are located in the Sky House building. They consist of two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a dining room and two bathrooms, with panoramic windows overlooking the city. Cheban leaves all the furniture to the future owners. According to the realtor, the apartment is considered one of the most beautiful in the building, as Cheban spared no expense for designer renovations.

In February 2021, a friend of the Kim Kardashian family, Diane Jenkins, sold her neighbor, one of the founders of the WhatsApp messenger Jan Koum, a mansion in Malibu. She earned $ 87 million from the deal (at that time more than 6.4 billion rubles). Qom made the purchase due to litigation with Jenkins over the drainage system and hedges.

