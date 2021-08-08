Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made fun of each other online. Photo!

The couple staged a competition for vaccination against coronavirus.







Famous actors raising three daughters will never miss the chance to tough each other on social media. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, which they shared with their fans. The 44-year-old Deadpool showed on Instagram his stylish outfit for vaccinations: he complemented a simple white T-shirt with a pink hat and a black mask. When Ryan began to make fun of the network, he tried to direct the arrows to his wife.









“Who is it for more?” – signed Reynolds collage from his picture and a frame from the tape “Rhythm Section”, in which Blake played the main role. The 33-year-old actress did not let herself be offended! She published a survey of her husband in her stories and left him an angry message: “My husband is trying to troll me, although he himself looks like the fruit of the love of the meme about Bernie Sanders and the movie“ Water Life ”. Good luck with that”.

The fans of the couple are divided: at the moment, Ryan wins with a margin of only four percent.